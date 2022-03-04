Dolphins Head Coach Sees ‘Untapped Potential’ In Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa didn’t put up elite numbers in his first two seasons like Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert. That being said, the Miami Dolphins are hopeful the Alabama product’s best days are still ahead.

During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Tagovailoa. He told Peter Schrager that Tagovailoa has “untapped potential” at the quarterback position.

“I’m really excited moving forward because the guy has some skills that I think are untapped,” McDaniel said. “I think it’s important that you empower the quarterback with the rest of the players around him and the scheme you bring forth. So, I think his best days are in front of him. And that’s a really cool piece of the process to be part of as a coach.”

McDaniel added that his top priority as a coach is to maximize his players’ skillsets.

“As a coach, you’re sitting there looking at each individual player and regardless of what’s happened before or what’s going to happen after, as a competitor, you’re saying ‘I want your best year attached to a year that I’m coaching you.’ So that’s something that I think is a driving force really when you are able to get a player maybe a couple years into the league but his first year in the system. That’s something that our coaching staff is prepared to do and accepts that challenge and understands what it is, and can take complete ownership of it.”

ICYMI: @MiamiDolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel sat down with @PSchrags for an awesome interview that you wont want to miss. pic.twitter.com/bI5J40ZT4C — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 3, 2022

Tagovailoa finished the 2021 season with 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

When it comes to accuracy, Tagovailoa thrives in that department. He has completed 66.2 percent of his passes since entering the NFL in 2020.

The Dolphins need more explosive plays from Tagovailoa moving forward. We’ll see if McDaniel can get the best out of Tagovailoa this fall.