Dolphins Make Decision On WR Will Fuller After Injury

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Will Fuller this past offseason with the hope that he’d take their passing game to the next level. With the first month of the season in the books, it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to the team’s expectations thus far.

In two games this season, Fuller has four receptions for 26 yards. He hasn’t really been able to be the deep threat that Miami wants him to be.

To make matters worse, Fuller had to leave this past Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a hand injury. He suffered the injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

NFL Network reported that Fuller’s injury was diagnosed as a broken finger. It turns out his injury is serious enough to keep him off the field for at least the next few weeks, as the Dolphins just placed the speedster on injured reserve.

Fuller will have to miss at least the next three games before he can return to the field.

With Fuller out for the next few games, Miami will need DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle to carry its receiving corps.

Over the next three games, the Dolphins will take on the Buccaneers, Jaguars and Falcons. That isn’t a tough stretch by any means, but it’ll certainly sting not having Fuller available.