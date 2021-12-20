Dolphins Make Key Roster Decision On WR Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins are going to be getting a big boost at wide receiver for their final three games.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Jaylen Waddle is coming off the COVID list after missing Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Running back Phillip Lindsay will be back as well.

Getting Waddle back is massive for the Dolphins as they continue to stay in the playoff chase. They took down the Jets 31-24 to improve to 7-7 overall and are just one game back of a wild card spot.

Waddle has been stellar this season as he’s been averaging 8.8 targets per game and is sixth in the NFL in receptions with 86. He also has 846 yards on those receptions with four touchdowns.

Lindsay hasn’t done a lot this season, but he’s still a serviceable backup. So far, he has 42 yards on 12 carries since being signed by Miami after having 130 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries with Houston before he was cut.

The Dolphins will look to get to 8-7 overall when they travel to New Orleans next Monday night to take on the Saints.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.