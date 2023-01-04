Dolphins Make Notable Quarterback Move With Playoffs On The Line

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 03: A general view of Sun Life Stadium before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots on January 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins' quarterback depth chart is in a state of flux heading into a pivotal Week 18 game.

After starting 8-3, the Dolphins have lost five straight and are on the verge of missing the playoffs. For the second week in a row, they will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).

However, because backup Teddy Bridgewater is also dealing with a dislocated pinkie, making his status for Sunday uncertain. Rookie Skylar Thompson is the team's third-stringer and could be pressed into action again this week.

In order to create some additional depth at QB, the Dolphins are reportedly signing veteran Mike Glennon to their practice squad.

Glennon last played for the New York Giants in 2021. He appeared in six games and made four starts, throwing for 790 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Heading into Week 18, Miami needs to win against the New York Jets and have the New England Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills in order to make the playoffs.

Considering where this team was only five weeks ago, it's jarring to see how quickly things have deteriorated.