Dolphins Make Official Roster Move With Tua Tagovailoa

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins suffered yet another loss, this time to thee Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miami has struggled without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. However, there is some good news regarding the former No. 5 overall pick.

On Monday, head coach Brian Flores offered a significant update on the team’s quarterback. “He is making a lot of improvement. What we need to see is to see him move around, see him throw the ball, see him on the run. See the deep ball…. There will obviously be some pain tolerance he’ll need to deal with,” Flores said.

Well, the team must have seen enough. According to a report from NFL insider Field Yates, the team designated Tagovailoa for a return. He’ll be eligible to take the field this weekend.

The Dolphins have designated QB Tua Tagovailoa for return from IR. He's eligible to play this Sunday against the Jaguars. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 12, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffered a hamstring injury against the Buccaneers. That makes it even more imperative that Tagovailoa makes his return for next weekend’s game.

He and the Dolphins travel to London this weekend for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Will Tua be back on the field?