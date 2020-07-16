The Spun

NFL Team Announces Tailgating Won’t Be Allowed This Season

The NFL hosts Super Bowl 54 in Miami, Florida.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday tailgating will not be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2020 season.

Fan attendance as a whole is a hot topic within the NFL ahead of the 2020 season. The league appears to be moving forward with the season as currently scheduled. But the logistics are still being sorted.

The Dolphins are getting the organization’s logistics situated with just about two months to go until the season. The organization will not allow fan tailgating at any point during the 2020 season.

Miami will also prohibit fans from attending summer camp and preseason games – both of which have gained in popularity as of late. For now, the Dolphins are planning on having fans in attendance for the regular season. Though, that’s subject to change according to team CEO Tom Garfinkel.

“Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we’ll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer; with the first priority continuing to be everyone’s health and preventing any spread of the virus,” Garfinkel said in a statement, via Pro Football Talk.

The Dolphins’ first contest of the 2020 season takes place on Sept. 13 in Foxborough against the New England Patriots.

Their first home contest takes place just a week later against the Buffalo Bills.

It’ll be interesting to see how organizations handle the fan attendance dilemma this upcoming season.


