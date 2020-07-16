The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday tailgating will not be allowed at Hard Rock Stadium in the 2020 season.

Fan attendance as a whole is a hot topic within the NFL ahead of the 2020 season. The league appears to be moving forward with the season as currently scheduled. But the logistics are still being sorted.

The Dolphins are getting the organization’s logistics situated with just about two months to go until the season. The organization will not allow fan tailgating at any point during the 2020 season.

Miami will also prohibit fans from attending summer camp and preseason games – both of which have gained in popularity as of late. For now, the Dolphins are planning on having fans in attendance for the regular season. Though, that’s subject to change according to team CEO Tom Garfinkel.

“Things are changing week to week and we are still more than two months away from our first scheduled regular season home game so we’ll wait and work with local authorities and make the determination about fans or no fans based on the data as we get closer; with the first priority continuing to be everyone’s health and preventing any spread of the virus,” Garfinkel said in a statement, via Pro Football Talk.

Dolphins announce there will be no fans for training camp or preseason games and no tailgating this season. Stadium capacity for regular season games will be determined at later date. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 16, 2020

The Dolphins’ first contest of the 2020 season takes place on Sept. 13 in Foxborough against the New England Patriots.

Their first home contest takes place just a week later against the Buffalo Bills.

It’ll be interesting to see how organizations handle the fan attendance dilemma this upcoming season.