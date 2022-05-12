Dolphins Coach Makes His Tua Tagovailoa Opinion Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There aren't many quarterbacks under more pressure this year than Tua Tagovailoa. Since the Miami Dolphins have surrounded him with more than enough talent, 2022 might just be a make-or-break year.

Last season, Tagovailoa completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. With Tyreek Hill now on the Dolphins' roster, Tagovailoa should have more success through the air.

As for how Tagovailoa is performing so far this offseason, Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith made it abundantly clear that he likes what he has seen from the Alabama product.

"Just his sense of humor, how competitive he is, just the make-up, what he's been able to get through to get to this point you're like, wow, what a strong foundation as a person because that's drastically important," Smith said, via All Dolphins. "And then, two, just his ability like at minicamp, and what he was able to do play in, play out, his communication skills, his command of the offense, his ability to really accomplish forward looking to play at the position so it's been all great so far. We’re really encouraged.

"And then you just see his ability to process and his accuracy it's been really just impressive just from this short period of what he's able to take from one day to the next then to the next week. ... I mean, from a fundamental standpoint of playing the position from a leadership and communication standpoint, also associated with playing quarterback, everything has been extremely optimistic.

Smith also sent a message to anyone who believes the Dolphins will have to limit their playbook with Tagovailoa under center.

"I wouldn't say that we're limiting ourselves in anything," Smith declared. "He's actually been doing a great job of ... every day presents different routes, different things we're trying to accomplish with receivers. So I would say that everything we've done so far has been extremely optimistic because there's certain things in our progressions and reads and his ability to move from throughout his progressions. He’s been awesome for a guy just really being in the system for a month.”

If the Dolphins are going to contend in the AFC East, Tagovailoa will need to efficiently operate Mike McDaniel's offense.