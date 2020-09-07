Dolphins Officially Announce Their Week 1 Starting QB

The Miami Dolphins have officially announced their Week 1 starting quarterback.

The Tua Tagovailoa era will have to wait, because Ryan Fitzpatrick will start under center during the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots.

Miami announced on Monday morning that Fitzpatrick, 37, is the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Tagovailoa, the team’s first-round pick, will start the season as the backup.

As expected, the Dolphins have named Ryan Fitzpatrick their starting QB. Tua Tagovailoa will be the No.2, for now. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 7, 2020

This comes as no surprise, as Fitzpatrick was clearly the team’s most-ready quarterback in training camp. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tagovailoa on the field at some point in 2020.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he’s been impressed by the rookie’s improvement.

“He’s had a good camp. He’s been competitive. He’s shown a lot of improvement,” Flores said. “If he had to go in and play, that’s how it’d be. Now a rookie playing early on, we may have that at some other positions and if that were the case, then that’s what it would be.”

The Dolphins are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday against the Patriots. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.

Week 1 officially begins on Thursday night, when the Houston Texans face the Kansas City Chiefs.