Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross appears to be in some hot water with this team.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ross could end up losing his team if the tanking allegations made by former head coach Brian Flores are true.

Flores is suing the league for alleged racism in its hiring practices. In that lawsuit, he’s claiming that Ross attempted to pay him for losing games on purpose.

“If tanking allegations are proven true, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross would face severe discipline, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted.

Part of the NFL world thinks that if there is proof, Ross should be gone for good.

“Music to my ears,” another fan tweeted.

Tanking “allegations”? If the owner privately offered the coach $ to lose games, it’s consistent w the team publicly getting rid of its best players in an effort to lose games (which MIA openly did). Tanking is not a secret process. See also: #MLB ⚾️ 🏈@wjz https://t.co/yKeCiLOHRS — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) February 14, 2022

One fan doesn’t think this has any chance of being proven and explains his reasoning for it:

Personally think this has no hope of being proven. From wording of allegation it sounds like no payments actually took place, just something Ross said. Even if Flores produces a witness I’ve no doubt Ross will produce one that e.g. says he understood Ross to be making a wry joke. https://t.co/KGlcAuirD4 — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) February 14, 2022

“Stephen Ross selling the Dolphins would be the first step to them becoming a competent franchise,” another fan tweeted.

Stephen Ross selling the Dolphins would be the first step to them becoming a competent franchise. Even if he has a clause to who to sell to, Ross at the helm will forever hold this franchise back https://t.co/IuAptncX3I — Tito Benach (@TitoBenach) February 14, 2022

Seems fairly steep considering Dan Snyder still owns a franchise. https://t.co/RD7ikysTHa — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 14, 2022

Ross has denied the investigations, but the NFL is still going to look into it.