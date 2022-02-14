The Spun

Dolphins Owner Could Lose Franchise: NFL Fans React

A closeup of Miami Hurricanes owner Stephen Ross.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 07: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross looks on from the sideline during warmups before the Dolphins met the Baltimore Ravens in a game at Sun Life Stadium on December 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross appears to be in some hot water with this team.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ross could end up losing his team if the tanking allegations made by former head coach Brian Flores are true.

Flores is suing the league for alleged racism in its hiring practices. In that lawsuit, he’s claiming that Ross attempted to pay him for losing games on purpose.

“If tanking allegations are proven true, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross would face severe discipline, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted.

Part of the NFL world thinks that if there is proof, Ross should be gone for good.

“Music to my ears,” another fan tweeted.

One fan doesn’t think this has any chance of being proven and explains his reasoning for it:

“Stephen Ross selling the Dolphins would be the first step to them becoming a competent franchise,” another fan tweeted.

Ross has denied the investigations, but the NFL is still going to look into it.

