Dolphins Owner Was Asked About Jim Harbaugh This Morning

After the Dolphins fired Brian Flores on Monday morning, many in the NFL world thought they were going big-game hunting with Jim Harbaugh.

The Michigan head coach has been linked to multiple NFL jobs this past week, but Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he won’t be the that takes Harbaugh from Michigan.

“I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” Ross said.

Ross has long been linked to Harbaugh since they’re friends. That said, it sounds more likely that Harbaugh could go to a team like the Raiders.

Ross made a bit of a polarizing decision on Monday morning after firing Flores. Flores had turned the team around these last couple of years and finished 8-1 to end the season after a 1-7 start.

The Dolphins were even in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before they were eliminated after losing to the Titans. Flores even finished 19-14 these last two seasons as head coach and was close to having them in the playoffs.

With him out, that means Miami will be in the market for a new head coach and the organization will be hard-pressed to find someone better.