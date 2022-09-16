Dolphins Placing Starting Offensive Lineman On IR

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson suffered an ankle injury during the Miami Dolphins' season opener. It'll force him to miss an extended period of time.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Friday that Jackson will be placed on injured reserve.

Jackson will miss the Dolphins' upcoming games against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. He can return on Oct. 16 against the Minnesota Vikings.

This is an unfortunate blow to Miami's offensive line, that's for sure.

With Jackson out for the foreseeable future, the Dolphins will need to lean on former second-round pick Greg Little.

McDaniel expressed confidence in Little earlier this week.

"Very confident in [Little],” McDaniel said. “He did a great job getting in there. He’s made the most of all his reps. The guys are confident in him and the coaching staff is. Will be [a] great opportunity [for] him.”

Little played 45 snaps in the Dolphins' Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. He has six career starts since 2019.