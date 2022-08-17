Dolphins Players Make Opinion On Wes Welker Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Wide receivers coach Wes Welker of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During the early stages of the offseason, Wes Welker left the San Francisco 49ers to become the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins. That move was made so he can join forces with Mike McDaniel.

With the regular season just around the corner, it sounds like Welker is already making an impact in Miami.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said Welker paints a picture in his mind when he's teaching. Additionally, he likes that the former All-Pro doesn't sugarcoat things.

"It makes it full circle," Waddle said. "Especially if you mess up and he shows you a play where you get the same look from the defense. It's kind of how it’s supposed to be. So he paints that picture in your mind so the next time you go out there, what to expect and how you’re going to treat it.”

Mohamed Sanu, meanwhile, said Welker wants the wide receivers on the Dolphins to bring the same tenacity that he did as a player.

Welker was an outstanding player for so many years, finishing his playing career with 903 receptions for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns. He was known for making tough catches over the middle of the field.

Making the transition from player to coach isn't easy, but Welker has been steadily climbing up the ladder since 2017.