Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett Leaves Game After Ugly Injury

Just a few days ago, the Miami Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa would not start after he suffered a fracture to his middle finger on his throwing hand.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins listed Tagovailoa as questionable for tonight’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, wasn’t able to start tonight’s game, but served as the backup.

After a rough first half in which the Baltimore Ravens and Dolphins combined for just nine points, things took an even worse turn in the second half. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett left the game with an ugly-looking injury.

Brissett dropped back to pass and tried to escape the rush. He went down awkwardly with knee bending in an unfortunate way.

Here’s video of the play.

On the very next possession, Tua Tagovailoa came into the game for the injured Brissett. FOX sideline reporter Kristina Pink said Brissett has been cleared to play, but head coach Brian Flores opted to put Tua in.

Tua’s very first possession didn’t exactly go as planned. The Dolphins failed to advance the ball and were forced to punt it away.

We’ll have to wait and see if the team sticks with Tua or puts Jacoby Brissett back in.