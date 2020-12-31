Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Tests Positive, Won’t Play This Weekend

If things go south for the Miami Dolphins this weekend, Brian Flores will not be able to turn to Ryan Fitzpatrick to give his offense a spark.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins learned on Thursday that Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is officially out for this Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

This is a huge blow to Miami, especially since it needs a win over Buffalo to clinch a playoff berth. Now, all the pressure shifts over to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17.

Tagovailoa was benched last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. He wasn’t awful by any means, but he wasn’t consistently moving the chains for the Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick ended up saving the Dolphins last weekend, completing 9-of-13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. On the final drive of the game, he completed a pass down the sideline while his facemask was being pulled by a defender.

#Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Bills, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

Miami has used Fitzpatrick almost like a relief pitcher during the second half of the season. Unfortunately it won’t have that luxury for the most important game of the year.

Even if the Dolphins clinch a playoff berth this Sunday, it’s unlikely that Fitzpatrick will be able to suit up for Wild Card weekend.

Jake Rudock has been signed as Miami’s backup quarterback for Week 17, but the coaching staff is hoping they can rely on Tagovailoa for all 60 minutes this Sunday.