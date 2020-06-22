Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa is getting more and more comfortable in the spotlight. So much so that he recently revealed a major secret – his celebrity crush.

Tagovailoa capped off a tremendous collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide late last year with a high draft selection. Now, after being selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 6-foot dual-threat quarterback is set to take over the Miami offense.

Dolphins fans already love what Tagovailoa brings to the football field. But now, fans of the former Alabama quarterback are getting a more inside look to his personality off the field.

Tagovailoa joined a Q&A session with the Dolphins this past week. During the show, the Dolphins QB revealed country music star Shania Twain to be his celebrity crush. Twain caught notice of Tagovailoa’s answer, sparking a response from the country star.

Guilty pleasure?! You should be proud of your good taste @Tua 😂😘 https://t.co/S2Md13T7KM — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 21, 2020

Tagovailoa didn’t leave all the fun to Twain, though. The rookie quarterback didn’t hesitate to engage in a flirty back-and-forth with the singing superstar.

Tagovailoa clearly has the confidence necessary to be a starting NFL quarterback. He’ll need that confidence for a Miami team lacking a leader.

The Dolphins have been in the basement of the AFC East division for some time now. Fortunately, the division appears to be as open it’s been in decades.

Can Tagovailoa help Miami rise from the ashes in 2020? The Dolphins will be a fun team to watch with No. 13 under center this year.