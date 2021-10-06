Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett Has Message For Tom Brady

Over the years, opposing players have tried a variety of tactics to rattle Tom Brady. Some have attempted to talk smack directly, while others go for more subtle barbs during media sessions. Rarely, if ever, do any of the them succeed.

However, that hasn’t stopped opposing players from trying to throw the seven-time Super Bowl champion off his game. In fact, one of Brady’s former teammates tried to fire his team up for this weekend’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a bold claim.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett spoke about his opponent on the other side of the ball during a media session on Wednesday. Although he called Brady “inspirational”, he also pointed out an obvious point: he plans on going into Tampa Bay to try and get a win, not gawk over the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

“We’re not going to watch Tom play, we’re going to win,” Brissett said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Brissett’s declaration is admirable, but it’s also bulletin board material for Brady and the Buccaneers. After a narrow, and emotional, win last weekend in New England, Tampa Bay will be looking for something as motivation and may have found it with the opposing quarterback’s remark.

The Dolphins will have a difficult time trying to knock off the 3-1 Buccaneers this weekend on the road in Tampa Bay. Despite a strong showing two weeks ago in an overtime loss to the Raiders, Brissett struggled to keep Miami’s offense rolling last Sunday against the Colts.

The Buccaneers will still have massive holes in thee secondary this week, which should allow the Dolphins to move the ball. The real challenge for Miami will be to slow down Brady and the Tampa Bay offense, which remains one of the best in the league.

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers will kick-off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.