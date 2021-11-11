The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Ravens

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field in training camp.LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the Miami Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa would not start after he suffered a fracture to his middle finger on his throwing hand.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins listed Tagovailoa as questionable for tonight’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tua couldn’t heal in time for tonight game.

According to a report from Dolphins insider Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins won’t be putting Tua at risk tonight. Instead, Miami is opting to let the former No. 5 overall pick sit tonight while Jacoby Brissett gets the start.

Jacoby Brissett will start for Dolphins tonight, sources tell me. Tua will backup still recovering from fractured middle finger,” Wolfe said.

Last Sunday against the Houston Texans, Brissett had 244 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Miami enters tonight’s game as the heavy underdog, but the Dolphins’ chances just took another hit with this quarterback news.

It’s a tough break for Tua, who will miss his fifth game of the season with various injuries. The former Alabama star has struggled with injuries over his first two seasons in the NFL.

Tonight is just another missed game added to the pile.

Baltimore and Miami kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

