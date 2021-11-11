Just a few days ago, the Miami Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa would not start after he suffered a fracture to his middle finger on his throwing hand.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins listed Tagovailoa as questionable for tonight’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tua couldn’t heal in time for tonight game.

According to a report from Dolphins insider Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins won’t be putting Tua at risk tonight. Instead, Miami is opting to let the former No. 5 overall pick sit tonight while Jacoby Brissett gets the start.

“Jacoby Brissett will start for Dolphins tonight, sources tell me. Tua will backup still recovering from fractured middle finger,” Wolfe said.

Jacoby Brissett will start for Dolphins tonight, sources tell me. Tua will backup still recovering from fractured middle finger. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 11, 2021

Last Sunday against the Houston Texans, Brissett had 244 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Miami enters tonight’s game as the heavy underdog, but the Dolphins’ chances just took another hit with this quarterback news.

It’s a tough break for Tua, who will miss his fifth game of the season with various injuries. The former Alabama star has struggled with injuries over his first two seasons in the NFL.

Tonight is just another missed game added to the pile.

Baltimore and Miami kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.