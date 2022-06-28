Dolphins React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: A general view of Sun Life Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on September 5, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Sun Life Stadium ins in the middle of a two year renovation. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in American pro football history, passed away this week. He was 76 years old.

Briscoe started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. He then spent time with the Buffalo Bills before making his way over to the Miami Dolphins.

One of the most notable moments from Briscoe's career was the fact that he was part of the 1972 Dolphins team that went undefeated.

On Monday night, the Dolphins issued a statement on Briscoe's passing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Marlin Briscoe," the Dolphins said.

The Broncos also released a statement on this heartbreaking news.

"We are heartbroken to learn the passing of former Broncos QB Marlin Briscoe," the Broncos said in a statement. "Marlin was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy, including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Our deepest sympathies go out to Marlin's family, friends and former teammates."

Briscoe, who was nicknamed "The Magician" during his playing days, didn't just play quarterback in the NFL. He was also a wide receiver, hauling in 224 passes for 3,537 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Our thoughts are with Briscoe's family at this time.