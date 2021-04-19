Dolphins Reportedly Considering Another Major Trade

The Miami Dolphins have been the busiest team in the league ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, and it appears they’re not done just yet.

The Dolphins, who held the No. 3 overall pick at the beginning of the year, traded their 2021 first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for several picks. Miami then used the No. 12 overall pick, acquired from the Niners, in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 6 overall pick.

Believe it or not, the Dolphins may look to make another move. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Miami has received calls about the sixth-overall pick and is “considering” making another move.

Given the Dolphins have already been flexible with their draft picks this year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them make another move ahead of next week’s draft.

The #Dolphins have already made two moves in the NFL Draft and they may not be done yet: Sources say they’ve received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 6 and it is something they’re considering. Lot of things in play, but Miami could be at it again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

Of course, the trade package would have to be worth it for the Dolphins to give up the No. 6 pick. There’s a big reason why it’s so coveted.

It’s plausible the first four overall picks are quarterbacks. In such a scenario, the Dolphins would then have their selection of the top non-quarterback prospects like Kyle Pitts or Ja’Marr Chase.

If Miami feels like it can still add a valuable player later on in the first round, then giving up the No. 6 pick in a trade shouldn’t be a tough decision. Doing so would give the Dolphins more assets to utilize.