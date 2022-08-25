Dolphins Reportedly Dealing With Sickness: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins converse against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will not hold a joint practice this Thursday. Moments ago, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo revealed why that's the case.

The Dolphins canceled practice with the Eagles this Thursday because a "bunch of players" are sick. The team is dealing with a stomach bug at the moment.

Most of the responses to this report were similar. Dolphins fans are obviously not pleased with this development.

Eagles fans are ready for their team to pack their bags and head back to the City of Brotherly Love.

Of course, some people couldn't refrain from making Tua Tagovailoa jokes.

The Dolphins and Eagles are scheduled to face off this Saturday night.

As of now, there's no reason to believe the Dolphins won't be ready to go for their preseason finale. They shouldn't have to worry about being shorthanded since they have 80 players remaining on their roster.