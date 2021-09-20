The Miami Dolphins have reportedly received an optimistic update surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, the second-year quarterback out of Alabama, left the Dolphins-Bills game in the first quarter with an injury on Sunday. The injury occurred when the Dolphins quarterback took a big hit from Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa.

Tagovailoa was in clear pain immediately following the hit. He tried to walk off the field but eventually fell to the ground before he got to the sideline. The Dolphins’ training staff eventually carted him to the locker room. He never returned.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Tagovailoa’s X-ray results “didn’t reveal any major issues.” Moving forward, Tagovailoa’s availability will be predicated on his ability to tolerate pain in the ribs area.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa underwent further tests this morning on his bruised ribs and my understanding is those didn’t reveal any major issues. X-rays were negative. So it’ll be about pain tolerance and functionality moving forward. #Raiders await Sunday in Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2021

The Dolphins play the Las Vegas Raiders this coming Sunday. It’s unclear if Tua Tagovailoa will be able to give it a go.

Backup Jacoby Brissett played under center in Tagovailoa’s absence. It was a rough day at the office for the veteran quarterback, who completed just 24 of his 40 pass attempts for 169 yards, no scores and one interception. The Dolphins suffered a shutout and gave up 35 points to the Bills in the process.

Miami’s success this season will largely depend on Tagovailoa’s health and play. He didn’t exactly play like a franchise quarterback in 2020. And now he has an injury just two weeks into the 2021 season.

The Dolphins have plenty to consider about their quarterback situation right now. Let’s hope Tagovailoa can play this coming Sunday.