Dolphins Reportedly Made Interesting Locker Room Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After two straight losses, the Miami Dolphins are making a change to their locker room.

It doesn't have anything to do with any players or coaches. Rather, the Dolphins are getting rid of their locker room ping pong table.

"McDaniel said Tyreek Hill and the rest of the team captains decided to take the Dolphins' ping pong table out of the locker room -- in an effort to focus more intently on their upcoming opponent," tweeted ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Will this change have any tangible effect? Probably not, but even if it does, it won't be as impactful as the Dolphins getting their quarterbacks healthy.

Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for a second-straight game due to a concussion, and it doesn't sound like backup Teddy Bridgewater (concussion protocol) will be available this Sunday either.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel announced this morning that third-stringer Skylar Thompson, who played virtually all of last week's loss to the New York Jets, will start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.