Over the weekend, the Miami Dolphins completed what many analysts thought was one of the best drafts of the 2021 NFL draft.

The team selected former Alabama standout Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick in the draft. Not long later, the Dolphins added former Miami star pass rusher Jaelan Phillips with the No. 18 pick.

While the team added five more picks throughout the weekend, the Dolphins might not be done adding to the team just yet. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed the team is hosting a former first-round pick.

According to Rapoport, former Ohio State star safety Malik Hooker is in Miami for a visit.

Former #Colts first-round safety Malik Hooker is visiting the #Dolphins today, source said. A possible post-Draft addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2021

Hooker started his career with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played for the past four seasons. The Colts opted not to pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent following the close of the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for Hooker, he’s struggled to remain healthy for the majority of his short career. During his rookie season, the former Buckeye suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7.

After playing in 13 games in each of the next two seasons, he suffered yet another significant injury in 2020. Hooker ruptured his Achilles in Week 2 and was forced to miss the rest of the season.

If he can stay healthy, he’d be a massive addition to a team like the Dolphins.