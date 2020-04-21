Dolphins Reportedly Might Be Leaning Toward 1 Quarterback

The 2020 NFL draft sits just over two days away, which means rumors about potential picks are flying at light-speed.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, most reports suggested the Miami Dolphins made a decision on their future quarterback. Former Oregon star Justin Herbert appeared to be the pick.

However, that has changed in the days leading up to Thursday’s first round. Now, the Dolphins appear to be focused on former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the “chatter” surrounding the Dolphins’ No. 5 pick is that it will be Tua. Jackson noted head coach Brian Flores won’t take Herbert because of his personality.

Certainly tilting toward Tua, from chatter in past 24 hours. Talked to NFL power broker last night who said he would be very surprised to see Flores take Herbert because Herbert personality doesn't fit alpha leader demeanor Flores likes in his QB. We'll see. https://t.co/NeBmJzFu4v — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 21, 2020

Tagovailoa vs. Herbert has been a topic of conversation for the past few months – since the close of the 2019 season.

Miami needs to find a quarterback of the future, but major question marks remain about both Tua and Herbert heading into 2020.

Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. However, after suffering a dislocated hip, reports suggested he could fall out of the top-10.

Now it looks like he won’t slip past the Dolphins at No. 5, if Miami decides to pick a quarterback.