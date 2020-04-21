The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dolphins Reportedly Might Be Leaning Toward 1 Quarterback

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL draft sits just over two days away, which means rumors about potential picks are flying at light-speed.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, most reports suggested the Miami Dolphins made a decision on their future quarterback. Former Oregon star Justin Herbert appeared to be the pick.

However, that has changed in the days leading up to Thursday’s first round. Now, the Dolphins appear to be focused on former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the “chatter” surrounding the Dolphins’ No. 5 pick is that it will be Tua. Jackson noted head coach Brian Flores won’t take Herbert because of his personality.

Tagovailoa vs. Herbert has been a topic of conversation for the past few months – since the close of the 2019 season.

Miami needs to find a quarterback of the future, but major question marks remain about both Tua and Herbert heading into 2020.

Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. However, after suffering a dislocated hip, reports suggested he could fall out of the top-10.

Now it looks like he won’t slip past the Dolphins at No. 5, if Miami decides to pick a quarterback.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.