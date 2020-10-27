The Miami Dolphins are reportedly seriously considering trading one of their Pro Bowl players ahead of the trade deadline.

The NFL’s trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams have until next Tuesday, Nov. 3 to make a move to try and improve their roster this season or prepare for the future. It appears the Dolphins are attempting to do just that.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly seriously considering trading Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard ahead of the trade deadline. Howard is in year two of his five-year deal with the Dolphins, worth approximately $75.25 million, which he signed ahead of the 2019 season.

Howard is a talented player, and the Miami Dolphins could wind up receiving plenty in return. There’s reportedly already an offer on the table for the Pro Bowl corner, per a report from the Sun Sentinel.

“According to league sources, the Dolphins are fielding offers for the Pro Bowl talent, who has pulled down four interceptions in the past four games, and 16 interceptions in the 39 games he’s played since the 2017 season,” writes Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel. “The source said the Dolphins already have an offer on the table for Howard, and are seriously considering moving the 27 year old before the NFL trade deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m.”

Incredibly, the Dolphins are in the playoff hunt this season. Miami finds itself 3-3, good for second place in the AFC East.

But if the Dolphins are looking to trade Xavien Howard, they may be looking ahead to the future rather than trying to make a playoff run.

This will be a situation to monitor over the next few days. It looks like Howard could on his way out of Miami if the Dolphins receive a proper offer.