Dolphins Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Draft Pick

Just over a month ago, the Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Damon Arnette after a troubling video surfaced.

In the video, the former first-round pick was seen waving a gun around and threatening to kill someone. It didn’t take long for the Raiders to cut their losses and move on from the No. 20 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

While it seemed like Arnette might not suit up for another NFL team – at least this season – that turned out not to be the case. According to a new report, Arnette is back in the AFC with a new team.

David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reported that Arnette signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins. He’s reportedly taking a spot on the team’s practice squad.

“The Miami Dolphins signed cornerback and former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette, who played at St. Thomas Aquinas and Ohio State, to their practice squad, per source,” he reported.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said there was “significant concern” about Arnette’s character heading into the 2020 draft.

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport highlighted more character concerns when he revealed that Arnette allegedly crashed four rental cars in a month during his first year in the NFL.

Perhaps a change of scenery will help Arnette get his career back on track.