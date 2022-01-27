Dolphins Reportedly Signing Canadian Football League Star

The Miami Dolphins have gone 19-14 over the past two seasons and have only narrowly missed the playoffs both times. But they’re now going way up north to find a player who might help them get over the top.

According to Farhan Lalji of TSN, the Miami Dolphins are signing wide receiver and kick return specialist DeVonte Dedmon to their roster. Dedmon was recently released from the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks.

A former undrafted free agent out of William & Mary in 2019, Dedmon found a solid niche for his skill set in the CFL. This past year he was the league’s best kick returner, with eight punt returns for 737 yards and two touchdowns, 49 kickoff returns for 1,223 yards and one touchdown, and four missed field goal returns for 103 yards.

For his efforts, he was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player. Dedmon also earned all-star honors for the league and his division.

DeVonte Dedmon would certainly fill a need for the Miami Dolphins heading into 2022. The Dolphins had some of the weakest numbers on kick and punt returns in the league last season.

They averaged just 6.6 yards per punt return – none of which went longer than 18 yards. On kickoff returns, the team averaged a mere 17.4 yards per kick return. The Dolphins didn’t a score a touchdown on either play.

Elite returners in the NFL are hard to come by, and don’t usually have a long shelf life. But if DeVonte Dedmon wants that big NFL opportunity, he’s in the right place.

Will Dedmon be an impact player for the Miami Dolphins next season?