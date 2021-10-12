Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers.

Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He racked up 10 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown in that game and finished the season as the team’s leading receiver. However, he fell down the depth chart this season and couldn’t find a spot on the roster.

Just a day after getting released, though, Fulgham has a new home. According to a report from Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques, the veteran wide receiver signed with Miami.

The Dolphins have signed WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad, releasing WR Brandon Powell. Fulgham had a breakout season with the Eagles in 2020, recording 29 catches for 435 yards and 4 TD between Weeks 4-8. He was the NFL's leading receiver during that stretch — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 12, 2021

As Louis-Jacques noted, Fulgham racked up 435 yards and four touchdowns in a five-week span during the 2020 season. However, the team failed to find a way to target him over the next few weeks of the season.

After drafting DeVonta Smith, the wide receiver room was just too crowded for Fulgham to find a spot.

We’ll have to wait and see what he can add to a depleted Dolphins receiver room.