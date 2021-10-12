The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers.

Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He racked up 10 receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown in that game and finished the season as the team’s leading receiver. However, he fell down the depth chart this season and couldn’t find a spot on the roster.

Just a day after getting released, though, Fulgham has a new home. According to a report from Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques, the veteran wide receiver signed with Miami.

As Louis-Jacques noted, Fulgham racked up 435 yards and four touchdowns in a five-week span during the 2020 season. However, the team failed to find a way to target him over the next few weeks of the season.

After drafting DeVonta Smith, the wide receiver room was just too crowded for Fulgham to find a spot.

We’ll have to wait and see what he can add to a depleted Dolphins receiver room.

