Dolphins Reportedly Working Out 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly taking a look at adding an experienced outside linebacker who is still on the free agent market.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, Miami is working out veteran pass rusher Trey Flowers. Flowers was cut by the Lions in March and remains unsigned.

Injuries limited the 29-year-old to only 14 games played in the last two seasons, but from 2016-19 he appeared in 60 out of 64 regular season games and made 52 starts for the Lions and New England Patriots.

Flowers was part of Super Bowl championship teams in New England in 2016 and 2018. He recorded 164 tackles and 21 sacks in five years with the Patriots before moving on to Detroit.

Flowers' first season in the Motor City was his best one, as he compiled 51 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

For his career, Flowers has 31.5 sacks in 75 games.