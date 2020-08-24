Dolphins Reporter Has Bold Prediction For Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins on the bench. But one Dolphins reporter believes that Tua won’t be the first one called upon if starter Ryan Fitzpatrick struggles.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tua is currently competing with Josh Rosen for the backup job. But Salguero says that Rosen appears to be winning that particular battle.

“You’re not going to see him early in the season that’s clear by now,” Salguero wrote. “The Dolphins have a QB competition going on but it’s between Rosen and Tua for the #2 job. And right now I’d say Rosen will take that one.”

Rosen doesn’t exactly rank among the NFL’s best backup quarterbacks, so for Tua to be losing to him with less than three weeks to go is a bit embarrassing. But even if that is the case, it doesn’t necessarily mean anything for Tua’s long-term – or even short-term – viability.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tua No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But they’ve also had to get him back into game shape after a devastating hip injury he suffered.

Given the investment the Dolphins have made in him, it’s understandable that they don’t want to rush him back. If anything, they may just have him redshirt his entire rookie season and name him the starter next year.

There have been plenty of recent success stories of players who skip their rookie year and burst onto the scene in their second. Maybe Tua will be that kind of player.