Dolphins Share Wednesday Update On Tua Tagovailoa

After coming on in relief of Jacoby Brissett last Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa helped lead the Miami Dolphins to an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Tagovailoa played despite a broken middle finger on this throwing hand, which prevented him from starting. Earlier today, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he expected the second-year quarterback to be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

However, when the Dolphins practiced this afternoon, Tua was limited, according to the team’s official release.

DB Elijah Campbell (toe) and DT Christian Wilkins (quad) did not participate at Dolphins practice Wednesday. S Brandon Jones (ankle), QB Tua Tagovailoa (finger) and LB Andrew van Ginkel (back) were all limited — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 17, 2021

Perhaps Miami was only limiting Tua as a precautionary measure. Brissett, who injured his knee against the Ravens, was a full participant, so he should be good to start if Tua can’t this week.

The Dolphins are just 3-7 on the season, but have won two games in a row. It is probably too late for them to make a run at a Wild Card berth, but they have the opportunity to finish strong in their final seven games.

They’ll face the Jets in New Jersey at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.