Dolphins Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins announced a plethora of moves this Wednesday involving both their 53-man roster and practice squad.

For starters, the Dolphins signed cornerback Jamal Perry to their active roster. He has been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, making two specials team tackles in those appearances.

Additionally, the Dolphins signed linebacker Kobe Jones and quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad.

Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, began his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent one year with the team before he was waived as part of final roster cuts for the 2021 season.

After being waived by the Jaguars, Luton signed with the Seahawks. His tenure with the franchise didn’t last very long, though.

Dolphins sign Jamal Perry and bring in another QB for p-squad (Jake Luton). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 17, 2021

Even though Luton has only been in the NFL for a little over a year, he does have some experience as a starter. In three starts with the Jaguars last season, Luton had a 54.5 completion percentage, 624 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

It’s unlikely that Luton has to start for the Dolphins this season, but it doesn’t hurt to sign another quarterback. Besides, Jacoby Brissett and Tua Tagovailoa have dealt with their share of injuries this season.