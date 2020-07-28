Dolphins Star Placed On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced a star player will start the 2020 season on the PUP list.

Star corner Xavien Howard will start the season on the injured list, according to a statement from the team. During the 2019 season, the Dolphins placed Howard on the Injured List.

He reportedly suffered a knee injury, though it wasn’t believed to be serious at the time. After undergoing offseason surgery, he’s been working out and posting videos to social media.

However, it looks like he’ll still have to prove his health before the season kicks off. Here’s the official announcement from the team:

“We have placed CB Xavien Howard on the active/physically unable to perform list and LB Calvin Munson on the active/non-football injury list,” the team said in a statement.

Miami signed Howard to a five-year extension worth $72 million back in May 2019 before the season kicked off.

After a rough end to the 2019 season, Howard also had an off the field issue as well. Police arrested the star corner for domestic battery following an alleged incident involving his fiancee.

Despite the off-field incident, Howard reportedly won’t face punishment from the NFL or the Dolphins before the season kicks off.

He was an All-Pro during the 2018 season and is expected to serve a critical role in turning around the Dolphins franchise moving forward.

Can he help turn things around?