Dolphins Star Sends Clear Message About Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Entering his third NFL season, it's now or never for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The former Alabama star hasn't exactly lived up to expectations in Miami just yet. Arm strength has been a concern, and his inability to stay healthy is concerning.

With that being said, Tagovailoa appears to have the full trust of his teammates - even those on the defensive side of the football.

"In Tua we trust," Dolphins star safety Jevon Holland tweeted this Saturday.

A supportive message from one of the NFL's rising stars.

Tua Tagovailoa is building trust from his teammates due to his strong training camp performance.

The third-year NFL quarterback completed a perfect 65-yard downfield shot to Tyreek Hill at practice this Saturday.

"Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws a 65-YARD BOMB to WR Tyreek Hill," wrote 3rd & Juan.



There doesn't appear to be any arm strength concerns there. Is Tua Tagovailoa finally healthy?

The Dolphins appear poised to have a big year.