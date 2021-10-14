Dolphins Will Announce Starting Quarterback News On Friday

The Miami Dolphins are heading overseas this weekend, playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. We know Trevor Lawrence will be under center on one side, but the Dolphins quarterback situation remains unsettled.

The Dolphins hope to have Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup Sunday. While there are still questions about his long term ceiling as a starter, the Dolphins have struggled mightily, losing every game since he went out.

Backup Jacoby Brissett has been pretty accurate, completing 65.2-percent of his throws, but for a disappointing 5.4 yards per attempt, and under 200 yards per game. He has four touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

Tagovailoa’s numbers weren’t great in the two games he’s played in. He’s 17-for-31 for 215 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. It’s admittedly a very small sample size.

#Dolphins will announce their starting QB Friday. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 14, 2021

The Dolphins won the season opener against the New England Patriots, 17-16. Tua Tagovailoa suffered cracked ribs in Week 2, a 35-0 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was 1-for-4 for 13 yards before leaving that game early on.

The Dolphins followed it up with an overtime loss at the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-28, a 27-17 loss vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and last weekend, a 45-17 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that head coach Brian Flores expects for Tua to be able to go on Sunday. The Jaguars, who are winless on the year, are certainly the type of opponent that you’d like to face to ease a young quarterback back into action.

Sunday’s game in London kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

[Armando Salguero]