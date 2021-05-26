Dolphins TE Has Blunt Message For Tua Tagovailoa Critics

Tua Tagovailoa has taken a lot of heat this offseason for his up-and-down rookie season and viability as the Miami Dolphins‘ starting quarterback. But one teammate had a blunt response for Tua’s critics.

Speaking to the media this week, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki defended his quarterback from criticism. Gesicki stated he’s proud to have Tua as his quarterback and that the whole team respects and believes in him.

“He’s dealt with people saying stupid uneducated things… I’m happy he’s our quarterback,” Gesicki said. “We all believe in him. We all respect him.”

There was all kinds of speculation early in the offseason that the Dolphins might move on from Tua in some way, shape or form. Some thought it might be drafting a new quarterback, while others suggested a trade for a star like Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers.

The Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. They gave him his first start in the middle of the season and proceeded to go 6-3 as a starter with him.

But Tua’s production during his winning streak was pretty average. He threw for under 250 yards six times and got a lot of help from defense and special teams in some of his wins.

Maybe a second year in Miami will allow Tua Tagovailoa to start living up to his potential.

What kind of numbers will Tua put up in 2021?