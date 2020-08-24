Dolphins Veteran Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

The Miami Dolphins aren’t expected to contend for much in 2020. But contending for anything is going to be a problem if their big-name free agents go down before the season starts.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy went down with an injury in practice today. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, but “seemed to be concerned about one of his shoulders.”

The Dolphins signed Van Noy to a four-year, $51 million deal this offseason. It was the second-largest deal they gave anyone. Only CB Byron Jones and the five-year, $82 million contract he got was bigger.

Van Noy projects to be a critical piece in Miami’s defensive front seven. Over the last three years with the New England Patriots, he has started 43 games, making 154 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 34 QB hits, seven passes defended and four forced fumbles.

Needless to say, that kind of production would be invaluable to the Dolphins.

Kyle Van Noy’s injury actually comes at a pretty inconvenient time for their linebacker corps. Vince Biegel suffered a season-ending injury last week, while Jerome Baker and James Crawford have injuries of their own.

Miami’s 2020 season starts with about as tough of a stretch of games as can be. They start on the road in New England, then open at home against Buffalo, followed by games against the Jaguars, Seahawks, 49ers, Broncos and Chargers to close out October.

Whatever injury Van Noy has, the Dolphins have to hope he recovers from it quickly.

They’ll need all the help they can get to start the season off without a losing record.