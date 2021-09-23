Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Spun

Jacoby Brissett throwing for the Dolphins.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #14 of the Miami Dolphins passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff.

During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants the rest of the NFL world to know that Brissett can lead the Dolphins to success.

“We have full confidence in him, as we do with Tua,” Wilson said when asked about Brissett starting this Sunday. “We don’t feel like we’ve taken a step back with him.”

Brissett was mediocre in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, completing 24-of-40 pass attempts for 169 yards and an interception.

With a full week of preparation as the starter, Brissett should look much better in Miami’s offense. After all, he does have a lot of NFL experience.

Since entering the league in 2016, Brissett has made 32 starts. In those games, the NC State product has thrown for 6,628 yards and 31 touchdowns.

When Tagovailoa’s ribs fully heal, he’ll most likely slide right back into the starting lineup. For now, Brissett gives the Dolphins a serviceable option under center.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Raiders game this Sunday is at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

