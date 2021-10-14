Dolphins Wideout Shares What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are hopeful to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Tagovailoa returned to practice this week after missing three games with fractured ribs. The Dolphins lost all three contests and are currently 1-4 on the season.

While the team hasn’t reinstated the second-year QB to the 53-man roster, all signs are pointing toward them doing so before Sunday’s game. Reports indicate Tagovailoa has progressed nicely in practice this week.

According to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the 2020 No. 5 overall pick has “stepped in and been himself,” via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Tagovailoa was solid, if not spectacular, in a Week 1 win over New England, throwing for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He exited Week 2’s loss to the Buffalo Bills early after injuring his ribs.

Miami has taken plenty of heat for drafting the Alabama star over Justin Herbert, who is playing at an MVP level in Los Angeles. But still, Tagovailoa has time to prove he’s a capable NFL quarterback.

He just has to get back on the field–and stay there.