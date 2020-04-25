Dolphins WR Sends Message To QB Tua Tagovailoa

It’s official – Tua Tagovailoa is a Miami Dolphin. Current Dolphins WR DeVante Parker couldn’t be happier with his team’s draft decision.

Miami just can’t seem to get its quarterback right these days. From Ryan Tannehill to “Fitzmagic,” the Dolphins’ QB situation has been cursed. But Tagovailoa could change the organization’s seemingly dreadful fate.

The former Alabama QB has been coined a “generational talent” since his high school days. He’ll put that hype to the test, now with the Dolphins in the NFL.

Miami’s certainly thrilled to be ushering in a new era. Parker took to Twitter to congratulate Tagovailoa after a memorable 2020 NFL Draft first round. Check out Parker’s tweet below:

Congrats @Tuaamann , Welcome To Miami ‼️ — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) April 24, 2020

Tagovailoa has a whole lot of work in front of him to try and get things turned around in Miami. But the pieces are in place for the Dolphins to now have a successful, explosive offense.

But will Tagovailoa be enough to help Miami turn into a true AFC East contender? The division appears as open as it’s been in 20 years with Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay, leaving New England in limbo. The Dolphins could be a surprise team in 2020.

Tagovailoa and Parker could be one of the better QB-WR duos in the NFL for years to come.