Dwyane Wade Comments On Tua Tagovailoa Landing In Miami

Tua Tagovailoa is heading to the great city of Miami – and former Heat guard Dwyane Wade couldn’t be happier. The Miami legend believes Tagovailoa is exactly the player the Dolphins need for the organization to return to greatness.

Tagovailoa’s draft stock didn’t take much of a hit despite a season-ending injury late in the 2019 season. Miami selected the former Alabama quarterback with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa is already being coined the face of the franchise in Miami.

It’s been quite a while since the Dolphins were a legitimate Super Bowl contender. But with Tagovailoa at the helm, Wade believes Miami will become a championship city once again in coming years.

Wade, despite being a Chicago Bears fan, is excited about the trajectory of the Dolphins now that Tagovailoa’s in the mix. The former Heat guard thinks Tagovailoa is a “hell of a player.”

“He’s a hell of a player,” Wade told ESPN. “Miami, especially at the QB position, really needs that. They need a leader. They need a player. To come in as a young player and win a game in the second half of a national championship game — that shows some grit, that shows some balls. People have to really believe in you. Miami needs that.”

There’s no doubt Wade will be cheering Tagovailoa on throughout his NFL career.

Many believe the former Alabama quarterback will lead the Dolphins back to greatness.

Tagovailoa’s rookie season will be must-watch television later this year.