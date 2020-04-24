Dwyane Wade Sends A Message To Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is heading to Miami as the fifth-pick in the draft with massive expectations. Dwyane Wade knows how that goes.

Wade was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Marquette. By the time his illustrious career was over, he helped lead the Miami Heat to three world championships and five NBA Finals appearances.

Dolphins fans probably aren’t expecting three Super Bowls out of Tua, but if the Alabama signal caller has even half the career Wade did, he’ll have lived up to the hype. It’s obvious that Wade is rooting for the kid.

The future NBA Hall of Famer left a nice welcome message for Tua on Twitter tonight.

“The last 5th overall pick to Miami did some cool things. Congrts @Tuaamann can’t wait to watch your journey,” Wade wrote.

That’s pretty damn classy from D-Wade. Wouldn’t be surprised if he reached out to Tua directly as well.

The Dolphins were busy tonight, drafting their franchise quarterback, an offensive tackle (USC’s Austin Jackson) and a cornerback (Auburn’s Noah Igbinoghene). It will be interesting to follow the franchise’s rebuilding plan as it continues to unfold.