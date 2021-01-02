ESPN Analyst Has 1 Preferred NFL Team For DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith is cementing his Heisman resume and improving his draft stock tonight.

The superstar wideout obliterated the Notre Dame defense Friday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal. It may be enough to win Smith the Heisman trophy.

NFL scouts are drooling over Smith’s performance, and it may just be enough to land the Alabama within the top five picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Field Yates thinks Miami could be the perfect fit for Smith. The Dolphins select third overall in next year’s draft. Selecting Smith would reunite him with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Reunite Tua and Devonta Smith with the Dolphins using the pick from the Texans 🤝 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2021

This could be a match made in heaven.

Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith were unstoppable during their time together at Alabama. Smith, of course, caught a beautiful touchdown pass to beat Georgia in the 2018 national championship. That championship experience could pay dividends for the Miami Dolphins.

With the way Smith is playing, though, he might not be around by the third pick. Seriously.

The Jets need offensive play-makers, and Smith fits the bill. But they’ll likely turn to either a quarterback or offensive lineman instead.

The Dolphins are just one electric play-maker away from being a major contender. Giving Tagovailoa another weapon to work with could be the difference.

For now, Smith is focused on helping Alabama win another championship. He certainly did his part Friday afternoon against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.