ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Tua Tagovailoa

With Tom Brady gone, the AFC East appears to be legitimately up for grabs for the first time in 20 years. But will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be the QB who takes over the division?

ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth believes he will be, at least eventually. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Foxworth said he thinks Tua will be the best QB in the division within three years.

Foxworth explained that the combination of Tua’s high ceiling combined with the good moves the Dolphins are making gives him the best chance to succeed. He also conceded that the Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham could be a dark horse to be the next great AFC East QB.

Diehard Jets fan and show host Mike Greenberg had his mouth open in shock the entire time before making a show of leaving his seat and walking off the set. Greenberg proclaimed that it has to be Jets QB Sam Darnold because of his talent.

Tua over Sam Darnold? Greeny has left the set 😂😶 pic.twitter.com/Ur2i11t9So — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2020

When healthy, Darnold has shown some of the talent that made him a consensus top-2 quarterback pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. But staying healthy has been perhaps a bigger obstacle than his poor coaching of lack of weapons.

Yet Darnold’s knack for getting hurt or sick pales in comparison to Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama quarterback has already undergone multiple surgeries, and is coming off of a career-threatening hip injury – albeit one he’s made a full recovery from.

Assuming both of them are healthy on November 15 or November 29, we’ll see which of them is better.

Also, no respect from the panel for Bills QB Josh Allen though…