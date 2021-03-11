ESPN Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Tua Tagovailoa Trade

Tua Tagovailoa had an inconsistent rookie season with the Miami Dolphins, which has inevitably led to trade rumors this offseason.

There isn’t any indication right now that Tagovailoa is being shopped by Miami, but that won’t stop analysts from laying out there best trade ideas.

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell recently came up with a blockbuster trade involving the Dolphins and Seahawks. Tagovailoa would go to Seattle along with multiple draft picks, meanwhile Miami would land Russell Wilson in return.

Not only would this solve the Seahawks’ dilemma with Wilson, it would give them a promising quarterback in return in Tagovailoa. They’d also receive two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

.@billbarnwell outlines four potential trades for Russell Wilson, including swapping him for Tua and picks 👀 (ESPN+): https://t.co/AENaLptkFA pic.twitter.com/CibEX6dbgf — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 10, 2021

What makes this trade idea a bit bizarre is that Barnwell doesn’t have the Dolphins sending the No. 3 overall pick to the Seahawks in this trade.

If the Seahawks are going to trade Wilson, they’re going to want a king’s ransom. The Dolphins would most likely have to give up both first-round picks that they own this year.

Another thing worth pointing out is that Miami isn’t currently on Wilson’s list of trade suitors. At the moment, the list includes Chicago, Las Vegas and New Orleans. Dallas was on the list at first, but it’s now out of the running since it has Dak Prescott under contract for the next four years.

It’s possible the Dolphins get added to Wilson’s list in the future. In the event that happens, Barnwell’s hypothetical trade could end up becoming way more realistic than fans thought.