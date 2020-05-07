ESPN Includes 2 Rookies In NFL Schedule Release Graphic

There will be plenty of new faces in new places in the NFL this upcoming season. Several rookies are already garnering major attention prior to even playing a down in the league.

ESPN released an NFL schedule release graphic Thursday evening ahead of the actual schedule unveiling. The graphic includes some of the league’s most popular faces, including Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick, as expected.

But the graphic also features two rookies – Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Just goes to show how popular the two rookies already are.

Each is expected to be in the NFL for a long time. It’ll be interesting to see which has the better overall career. You can check out ESPN’s latest graphic – which includes Burrow and Tagovailoa – in the tweet below, courtesy of NFL insider Adam Schefter:

NFL schedule release show on ESPN at 8 pm Eastern tonight…. pic.twitter.com/zIQywT6GFe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2020

Burrow and Tagovailoa can, in part, thank the colleges they attended for their already widespread brands. LSU and Alabama offer collegiate prospects the opportunity to shine on the biggest stages.

But it wasn’t just the school each played for that made all the difference. Tagovailoa has been coined a generational talent since his high school days. Burrow burst onto the college football landscape with a historic 2019 season.

Both Burrow and Tagovailoa have earned the hype they’re currently receiving. Now, it’s up to them to live up to the massive expectations.