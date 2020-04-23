ESPN Insider’s ‘Mind Is Blown’ On 1 Team’s NFL Draft Plans

Every year, there’s at least one team in the NFL Draft that completely shakes things up. As of this moment, the Miami Dolphins are the frontrunners to be that team this year.

The Dolphins have already been linked to a potential trade-up scenario in order to land an offensive tackle. Other reports have stated Miami is interested in putting together a “godfather offer” for Cincinnati in order to receive the top pick in the draft.

While it’s uncertain as to what Miami will actually do later tonight, the latest report is pretty wild to say the least.

ESPN insider Jeff Darlington went as far as to say his mind is “officially blown” after hearing what the Dolphins might pull off in the first round. He also stated that he’s not sure who he can trust at this point.

Based on my latest convo, my mind is officially blown on potential of what might happen with the Dolphins and I no longer trust anyone and I don't like anyone and I just want this to be done because I now feel like Russell Crowe in a Beautiful Mind and I don't know what's real. pic.twitter.com/V762Inq25F — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 23, 2020

This draft is truly shaping up to be something special.

Miami owns three first-round picks, which means the front office has more than enough ammunition to move up in the draft.

Landing an offensive tackle might be the team’s priority, but it would probably make more sense to add a young quarterback first.

What do you think the Dolphins will do with their trio of first-round selections?