Dolphins Player Honoring Ricky Williams: Fans React

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Running back Ricky Williams #34 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during a NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Sun Life Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Cleveland defeated Miami 13-10. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Sony Michel has only been a member of the Miami Dolphins for a week, and yet, he's already honoring a fan favorite.

On Tuesday, Michel was asked if it means anything to wear No. 34 for the Dolphins. He revealed he's going to honor Ricky Williams by running the ball hard in Miami.

"Everybody knows this is a great number," Michel told reporters. "Ricky Williams ran the ball hard here. He sure did a lot of numbers. I can't just be rocking it just to rock it. I got to come out here and put in some work."

Dolphins fans are hopeful Michel will channel his inner Ricky Williams this fall.

"Facts," one fan tweeted. "Gotta rock it like run Ricky run did."

"Absolutely LOVE this," another fan said. "Such an underrated addition to our backfield. Run Sony Run!"

While there are plenty of fans who appreciate this gesture from Michel, there are some who believe the Dolphins should retire Williams' number.

Williams had an excellent run in Miami, rushing for 6,436 yards and 48 touchdowns.

After a long run with the Dolphins, Williams signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He officially retired in 2012.

To this day, Williams is viewed as a legend in the eyes of Dolphins fans.