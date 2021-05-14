First Top-10 Pick From 2021 NFL Draft Has Signed His Contract

As NFL training camp approaches, many teams are working to sign all of their draft picks quickly. With the NFL draft two weeks behind us, we finally have a top-10 pick who has signed.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have signed No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle. Per the report, it is a four-year, fully guaranteed contract.

Waddle was a superstar at Alabama, making 106 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons as a starter. While he didn’t blow up the stat sheet the way teammate DeVonta Smith did, he was nigh uncatchable in the open field with his speed.

Waddle averaged 19 yards per reception over his career in Tuscaloosa. He had 13 games where he averaged at least 20 yards per catch and eight games with over 100 receiving yards.

In drafting Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins reunited him with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – his teammate at Alabama for several years.

Waddle enjoyed some of his best production with Tagovailoa under center. So he was a natural fit as the Dolphins continue to build around him.

With Waddle now in the fold, the Miami Dolphins boast one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Allen Hurns can all play at a high level and take some of the heat off Waddle as he tries to enjoy his rookie season.

After going 10-6 in 2020 and missing the playoffs, can the Dolphins improve and reach the postseason in 2021?