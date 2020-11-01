Watch: The First Pass Attempt Of Tua’s Start Was Disastrous

Former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa got his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

But he got a rude awakening to the pros on the first pass attempt of his career.

While dropping back and scanning the field, the Miami rookie got stripped by Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald before he got drilled by another Los Angeles defender. The Rams recovered the fumble.

Take a look:

Well, things can only go up from here for the rookie. The Rams offense turned the great field position into a touchdown, jumping out to a 7-0 lead.

Against a stingy Rams defense, led by an All-NFL defensive tackle in Donald, it’s a tall task to ask for much from Tua in his first start.

Thankfully, he got up unscathed after the hit.

Pretty much the worst-case scenario for Tua’s first pass attempt: Absolutely body slammed by Brockers. Fumbled. Turned over. The good news: Tua isn’t hurt. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 1, 2020

The Dolphins named Tua as the team’s new starting quarterback during their bye week, allowing the rookie plenty of time to prepare. Despite originally being upset with the decision, veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick worked with the first-year quarterback to get ready for Sunday’s game.

Miami currently sits at second in AFC East at 3-3, just a game and a half behind the Buffalo Bills. Brian Flores hopes that the team will rally around the No. 5 pick in this year’s NFL draft and the group can make a push for the playoffs in 2020.

The Dolphins are playing the Rams right now on Fox.